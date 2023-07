business Infosys Slashes FY24 Revenue Guidance To 1-3.5% | Infosys Q1 Earnings India’s second-largest IT company Infosys has slashed its revenue guidance for FY24 to 1-3.5% from 4-7%, amid an increasingly challenging demand environment. Infosys, which posted its results on July 20, saw its profit miss market expectations. It reported an 11% increase YoY in its net profit to Rs 5,945 crore in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal.