English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Indices likely to open flat | Coal India, Patanjali Foods in focus | Opening Bell

    Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 51.5 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 18,612.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Thursday. Oil falls after a large surprise build in US crude stocks. Catch Stacy Pereira, Moneycontrol in conversation with Chandan Taparia, Technical Analyst.

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:09 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows