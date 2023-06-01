business Indices likely to open flat | Coal India, Patanjali Foods in focus | Opening Bell Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 51.5 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 18,612.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Thursday. Oil falls after a large surprise build in US crude stocks. Catch Stacy Pereira, Moneycontrol in conversation with Chandan Taparia, Technical Analyst.