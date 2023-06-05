business Indian Equity Markets to extend global rally; OMCs to be in focus | OPENING BELL Indian equity markets poised for a gap up opening. Stocks that are expected to be in limelight include Oil Marketing Companies, Wipro, Zydus Lifespciences amongst others. Catch @onlynickey in conversation with Prashant Sawant, Founder of Catalyst Wealth and Gaurang Shah Of Geojit Financial Services