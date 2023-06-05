English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Indian Equity Markets to extend global rally; OMCs to be in focus | OPENING BELL

    Indian equity markets poised for a gap up opening. Stocks that are expected to be in limelight include Oil Marketing Companies, Wipro, Zydus Lifespciences amongst others. Catch @onlynickey in conversation with Prashant Sawant, Founder of Catalyst Wealth and Gaurang Shah Of Geojit Financial Services

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:12 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows