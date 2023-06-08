business Indian equity markets to dance to RBI’s tune | OPENING BELL Indian equity markets gained for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday with Nifty crossing 18,700 mark after a gap of six months. Would the momentum continue remains to be seen. RBI monetary policy outcome will be keenly watched out for. In bunch of stocks we will be tracking include the likes of Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, D- Link India, Hatsun Agro Products amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Aamar Deo Singh Sr Vice President Angelone and Sharekhan BNP Paribas' Sanjeev Hota. Dinesh Unnikrishnan - Editor, Banking and Finance joins us to take us through expectation from RBI monetary policy.