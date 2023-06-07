business Indian Equity markets to continue the uptrend; Financials, Adani Group In Focus | OPENING BELL Indian equity markets continued the uptrend for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. But the range remained pretty narrow as the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee members started a discussion over interest rate decisions on June 6th. In bunch of stocks that will be in focus would be Adani Group of stocks- BSE has upped ther circuit limit, upgrade by Teamlease and Valiant Organics’ subsidiary IPO amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Chintan Haria-Head Investment Strategy, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and Rajesh Palviya · Senior Vice President Research (Head Technical & Derivatives ) at Axis Securities