business Indian equity markets poised for a soft start; Speciality chemicals gains traction | OPENING BELL A bunch of stocks we will be tracking include the likes of SAIL, TVS Motor Company, Infoedge, CMS Info amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Prashant Sawant, founder of Catalyst Wealth and Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert, shares his market outlook and speaks on his top stock picks for today.