business Gift Nifty hints at a muted start; RIL & SJVN in focus | Opening Bell Dow Jones registers its longest winning streak since February 2017.US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting today. Asian markets barring the Nikkei 225 trade in the positive on Tuesday. Hong Kong indices gain 3% as China vows support for ailing property market. GIFT Nifty indicates a muted start for the broader index, with a gain of 33 points. Market extended losses for yet another session amid volatility.