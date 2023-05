business FMCG Q4 Earnings: What Should You Watch Out For? | Britannia | Nestle | HUL | Dabur FMCG Companies reported a mixed quarter of earnings. Marico's Q4 report was slightly better than expected revenues. Britannia Industries had an exceptional quarter on margins driving a big earning beat. Nestle India performance beat was led by revenues despite a miss on margins. Hindustan Unilever missed forecasts on revenues & margins. Dabur had another quarter of weak volume growth. Watch this conversation LIVE!