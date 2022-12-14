Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. on India’s decade, China’s role | Trump’s BIG investment in India

Donald Trump Jr. speaks exclusively to Moneycontrol on the decade long partnership between the Trump organization and Mumbai-based real-estate developers, Tribeca developers.
Trump Jr. appeared to be bullish on Indian market, announcing plans to invest ₹ 2,500 crore worth of projects in 2023.
The eldest son of USA’s 45th President, Trump Jr spoke about India’s vital role in global dialogue, China’s negative influence on the world and his father’s inspiration to build ‘Truth Social’.
