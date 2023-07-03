business Equity markets likely to continue with its dream run; Autos & HDFC twins in focus | LIVE Indian equity benchmarks likely to kick off the new week on a muted note despite positive cues from global markets.- Wall Street's three major indexes advanced solidly on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq boasting its biggest first-half gain in 40 years as inflation showed signs of cooling while Apple closed with a $3 trillion market valuation for the first time. Stocks To Be Watched include HDFC, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Transmission and Vera Density amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Prashant Sawant, Founder Catalyst Wealth and Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO & Executive Director, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management