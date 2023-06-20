English
    Equities struggle to conquer all-time highs; HMA Agro IPO in focus | Opening Bell

    Domestic stock indices are likely to open lower on Tuesday, extending recent fall on weak global cues. Asian stocks tumbled in the early trade. The US market was closed overnight on account of public holiday. Stocks To Be Watched include HDFC Asset Management Company, Timken India ,Aether Industries, IIFL Securities and Shriram Finance. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Anand James , Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial and Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL.

    first published: Jun 20, 2023 09:24 am

