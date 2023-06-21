stocks, stockmarketlive, Nifty, Sensex, YogaDay,

business Equities stretch to all-time high on International Yoga Day |Opening Bell Domestic stock indices expected to open on a cautious note with indices near their all-time highs. Fag-end buying helped domestic equity benchmarks end higher on Tuesday despite weak global cues. Foreign institutional investors continued on their selling spree. Stocks To Be Watched include HDFC Asset Management Company, Timken India, Piramal Enterprises and HDFC. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Head- Technical Research, Axis Direct and Deven Choksey, Director, DRchoksey Finserv Pvt Ltd