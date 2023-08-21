business Dilip Shanghvi Interview: Specialty biz will drive growth; expect transactions to continue in pharma It's a rare occasion indeed when India Inc legend and reticent pharma baron Dilip Shanghvi speaks on camera! Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan caught up for an exclusive chat with the Managing Director of Sun Pharma who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at the second edition of the Moneycontrol Indian Family Business Awards. Shanghvi spoke about the reasons behind the spectacular rise of Sun Pharma which was founded with ₹10,000 in 1983 and now commands a market cap of around ₹2,72,000 crores and highlighted the DNA of the well-knit team at the top drugmaker. On the role of Gen Next at Sun Pharma, Shanghvi says it's upto his kids Aalok and Vidhi to take a business decision on whether they would like to be owner managers, working managers or adopt a hands-off approach. The Padma Shri awardee expects transactions to continue in the Indian pharma sector with private equity funds playing an important role even as he is betting big on the specialty business to drive future growth for Sun Pharma. Listen In!