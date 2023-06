business Coromandel train tragedy: What is 'Kavach' & why it couldn't have stopped this tragedy A tragic train collision killed over 200 people & injured more than a 1,000 in Orissa on 2nd June 2023. Since then, accident speculations have been raised over why the accident was caused & how this tragedy could have been prevented. Amid these discussions, Railway Ministry’s ‘Kavach’ system is in question. Railway Ministry in its statement has made it clear that trains on that route were not installed with the Kavach system. The Ministry further went on to say that this accident couldn’t have been prevented even with the Kavach system on board. But why? Watch this video to know more.