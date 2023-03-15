 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Live: Metals gain as USD holds down | Investors bet on China

Mar 15, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Metals hold grip while US dollar slips down. China’s industrial production & retail sales high by 2.4% and 3.5% year on year respectively. Investors expect higher demand from China. Catch Manisha Gupta live on Commodities.

Moneycontrol News
