Commodities live: Gold prices gain for third consecutive week | Metals trade higher in markets

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Metals are trading higher, with gold up by 3%, silver by 6.2% & platinum by 2%. Is it a good time to sell or should you wait? Watch Commodities live with Manisha Gupta.

