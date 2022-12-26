GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Commodities Live | Crude oil gains for 2 weeks in a row; will the rally continue in 2023?
Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Will crude gain higher in 2023? Russia might cut the output of crude by 5-7% as per the G7 pricings. So what is the look ahead for crude? Watch this live with Manisha Gupta to find out more.
TAGS:
#crude
#Crude oil
#oil
#Russia
#Ukraine
#US
#video
first published: Dec 26, 2022 01:07 pm