Commodities Live | Crude oil gains for 2 weeks in a row; will the rally continue in 2023?

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Will crude gain higher in 2023? Russia might cut the output of crude by 5-7% as per the G7 pricings. So what is the look ahead for crude? Watch this live with Manisha Gupta to find out more.

