business Commodities Live: Analysing El Nino impact on agriculture | Less rainfall expected in India In this edition of Commodities we analyse the impact of El Nino on agriculture. El Nino is associated with severe heatwaves, floods & droughts. India has seen a weak onset of monsoon. India & Australia are expected to receive less rainfall this year. Join Manisha Gupta on Commodities to know how El Nino will impact Indian crops this year.