business Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex trade flat; Lupin and Apollo Tyres in focus Indian benchmark indices were on a roller-coaster ride this trading session. The Nifty erased the early gains in the first half the trading session to make a comeback in the second half. Financials continue to struggle in trade with the PSU bank index down 1 percent. Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota discuss the stocks on their radar in a volatile session including Lupin and Apollo Tyres on the Closing Bell.