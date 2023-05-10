English
    Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex trade flat; Lupin and Apollo Tyres in focus

    Indian benchmark indices were on a roller-coaster ride this trading session. The Nifty erased the early gains in the first half the trading session to make a comeback in the second half. Financials continue to struggle in trade with the PSU bank index down 1 percent. Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota discuss the stocks on their radar in a volatile session including Lupin and Apollo Tyres on the Closing Bell.

    first published: May 10, 2023 04:31 pm

