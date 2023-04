business Closing Bell | Nifty scales 17,800 mark; off days high; Eicher Motors and ABB in focus The bull run continues on Dalal Street as Indian markets extend the winning streak. The Nifty scaled the 17,800 mark ahead of the Q4 earnings season. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota decode the rally in Indian markets and discuss whether the upcoming earnings can give direction to benchmark indices. Eicher Motors and ABB are also on the radar.