English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Closing Bell: Nifty conquers 18,600; Nifty Bank hits fresh record; ICICI Lombard, BHEL in focus

    Indian shares advanced on May 29, led by an uptick in financials while improved global cues due to a weekend debt ceiling deal in the US added heft. Ten of the 13 sectoral indexes logged gains with high weightage financials rising over 1 percent. ICICI Lombard General Insurance surged around 10 percent after ICICI Bank's board approved raising its stake in the company by 4 percent. Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including ICICI Lombard and BHEL only on closing bell.

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:39 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows