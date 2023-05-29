business Closing Bell: Nifty conquers 18,600; Nifty Bank hits fresh record; ICICI Lombard, BHEL in focus Indian shares advanced on May 29, led by an uptick in financials while improved global cues due to a weekend debt ceiling deal in the US added heft. Ten of the 13 sectoral indexes logged gains with high weightage financials rising over 1 percent. ICICI Lombard General Insurance surged around 10 percent after ICICI Bank's board approved raising its stake in the company by 4 percent. Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including ICICI Lombard and BHEL only on closing bell.