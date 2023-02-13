business Bazar Gupshup Live: Nifty below 17,800|Titan, L&T, NTPC top gainers Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 17800. The Sensex was down 169.24 points or 0.28% at 60513.46, and the Nifty was down 60.70 points or 0.34% at 17795.80. About 1156 shares have advanced, 2203 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota only on Moneycontrol.