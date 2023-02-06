GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Bank of Baroda CEO Sanjiv Chadha speaks on Adani loan issue | Earnings Express
Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
Bank of Baroda MD and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said his bank will continue to lend to the Adani group if the group account meets the lender's underwriting criteria. Catch the CEO in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol
first published: Feb 6, 2023 12:37 pm