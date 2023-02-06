 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Baroda CEO Sanjiv Chadha speaks on Adani loan issue | Earnings Express

Feb 06, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Bank of Baroda MD and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said his bank will continue to lend to the Adani group if the group account meets the lender's underwriting criteria. Catch the CEO in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol

Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 6, 2023 12:37 pm