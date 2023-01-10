 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup LIVE: Nifty ends below 18,000 | Sensex down by 631 points | 10 Jan 2023

Jan 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

The Sensex was down 631.83 points or 1.04% at 60,115.48, and the Nifty was down 187 points or 1.03% at 17,914.20. About 1,376 shares have advanced, 2,027 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

Moneycontrol News
