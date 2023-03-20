A $3.2 bln Credit Suisse rescue deal to rein in turmoil? Will Nifty scale past the 17,200 mark? | Opening Bell Live

UBS has stepped up to provide a rescue deal to Credit Suisse for $3.2 bn. But will this assuage investor concerns? SGX Nifty is hinting at a lower start for the Indian markets.Tata Consumer Products' ceased negotiations with Bisleri, Vedanta EOI for setting up copper plant, RVNL being the lowest bidder for new railway line and Godawari Power’s buyback are also be on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Amar Deo Singh from Angel One & Srinivas Rao from PGIM India MF to discuss news & cues that you need to know for the trading day on the Opening Bell.