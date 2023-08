business 10 states can push Indian economy to grow at 10%, says India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant States have to play a bigger role for India to achieve high levels of growth, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said at Moneycontrol's Policy Next. India has the potential to grow at 10 percent, if 10 states clock in a GSDP growth of 10 percent each, Kant said. "We will see the golden period of India's growth with the private sector expected to invest more and more going ahead." States have to play a bigger role for India to achieve high levels of growth, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said at Moneycontrol's Policy Next on August 25.