business "Do not agree..." Sunak Defends PM Modi In BBC Documentary Row | "Propaganda Piece", Says MEA UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UK Parliament against Labour MP Imran Hussain. Hussain, who was referring to a BBC documentary on PM Modi, sought answers from Sunak. However, Sunak snubbed him by saying tha he does not believe in the characterization of PM Modi. Ministry of External Affairs also called the documentary a "propaganda piece" Watch the video to know more!