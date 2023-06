business Delhi Robbery Case: Who Is Thak Thak Gang Behind Looting Rs 2 Lakh in Pragati Maidan Tunnel? The brazen robbery in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel is believed to be the work of the infamous 'Thak Thak' gang. On 24 June 2023, four men on two bikes robbed Rs 2 lakhs from a delivery agent & his associate at gunpoint. This gang primarily operates in North India, particularly in various localities of Delhi, Gurugram, Ludhiana, and other cities. But who is the THAK-THAK GANG? Watch the video to know more.