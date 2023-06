business Decoding Indigo’s Record 500 Airbus Aircraft Order | Sky Is Not The Limit! The Paris Air Show begins with a big bang, with Indigo lacing an order for a whopping 500 Airbus aircraft, breaking the record set by Tata-owned Air India just 4 months ago. Watch to know why this deal was CRUCIAL for Indigo at this juncture. Also, did you know, Indigo actually began its journey from this very Paris Air Show in 2005 - and now the airlines is expanding across the globe!