business ‘Debt Ceiling A Manufactured Crisis, Incredibly Damaging’: US President Joe Biden Hits Out At Republicans US President Joe Biden has been meeting congressional leaders to try and resolve the standoff over the debt ceiling crisis. However, they haven’t reached an agreement yet, and US risks defaulting in the upcoming weeks. Biden claims that the issue is a ‘manufactured crisis’, and hits out at the Republicans for refusing to raise the debt ceiling unless the government promises spending cuts. Watch!