business Davos 2023: 'Overwhelming response', says Deepak Bagla MD & CEO of Invest India on India at WEF 2023 World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos 'Global investor community's trust in India's future is clear', says Deepak Bagla the MD & CEO Of Invest India in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol as the World Economic Forum begins. He also speaks about India's presence in Davos this year, how far India's start-up ecosystem has come and his wish-list for Budget 2023. Don't miss it!