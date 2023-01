business Davos 2023: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Q3 numbers, cloud investments, GPT & automation Infosys CEO Salil Parekh speaks to Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and says things are looking up in this calendar year. ​'See a great opportunity for the tech business overall', he says. He also speaks about Infosys' Q3 numbers, guidance, and opportunity in the cloud space. Watch!