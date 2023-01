business Davos 2023: India preferred destination for Hitachi, says MD Bharat Kaushal MD at WEF 'It is all about how the romance of the Indian democracy plays out,' says Managing Director of Hitachi Bharat Kaushal during an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos. He speaks about Hitachi's biggest challenges, future investments prospects and about 2023 Union Budget expectations. Watch now!