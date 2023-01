business Davos 2023: India must be prepared for dangers from global inflation, says Ajit Gulabchand of HCC World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos As India is optimistic at WEF Ajit Gulabchand Chairman & Managing Director of HCC says, ‘Global inflation will eventually affect India; we will see a fallout’. He talks exclusively to Moneycontrol about global inflation, interest rate hikes, his Budget’23 expectations, & much more. Watch now.