business Davos 2023: Great time for India to lead, says Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer | WEF Moneycontrol speaks to Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer as the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, about India's position in the global economy, India's g20 presidency & the upcoming budget 2023. 'India is growing at 6.8%, confident that growth will continue', he says. 'G20 presidency is a great time for India to lead, many counting on India to succeed in the face of global headwinds'. Iyer also gives a small glimpse into what the upcoming budget is likely to look like - watch to find out!