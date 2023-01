business Davos 2023: Draft Rules For Online Gaming Will Bring Clarity, Investments, Says Games 24x7 CEO Bhavin Pandya World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos 'The government's draft rules for online gaming will bring clarity into gaming space and will lead to more business models coming up', says Games 24x7 CEO Bhavin Pandya in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The entire policy was rolled out in six months, it's a welcome change. 'More the regulation and clarity, more the investments,' he says. Tune in to watch the full conversation!