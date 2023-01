eye-on-india Davos 2023: '5G rollout across India by March 2024', says Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos Moneycontrol speaks to Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal at the World Economic Forum (WEF), who tells us about when the complete 5G rollout is expected to take place. 'We're rolling out 5G starting with key cities, by March 2024, and should be able to complete 5G services across India', he says. He also talks about why India has a clear advantage in the digital space – watch!