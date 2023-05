business Metaverse Gaming Market Could Reach $280 Billion By 2025: Guardianlink CEO & Co-Founder| Crypto News The metaverse gaming industry is taking the maximum screen time for GenZ and presents a vast opportunity for funding in this sector. What are the key trends in the NFT, Gaming and Metaverse industry? Why will the sector be the next big bait for the investors? How is the sector being evaluated? Manisha Gupta sits down with Ramkumar Subramaniam, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardianlink to answer all these and bring the latest in Crypto and Blockchain.