business Crypto News Live: 5 Factors That Haunted The Crypto Market In 2022 | Crypto Crash What are the 5 factors that led to 2022 being the 'year of the crypto winter'? With selloffs, layoffs, shutdowns & contagions plaguing the market in the past year - coupled with inflation, rate hikes & macroeconomic factors that affected all markets - it's no wonder that this has been a nightmare for the cryptoverse. But... what does 2023 hold for it? Watch to find out!