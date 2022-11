business Crypto News | Binance to buy rival FTX: Here is all you need to know World’s biggest crypto exchange Binance will soon acquire its rival platform FTX. This comes after a public spat between the founders – CZ and Friedman – on Twitter, when CZ announed that he would be liquidating Binance's remaining FTT tokens. FTX was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2018 which had Binance as an early investor apart from other marqee investors like Temasek, SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global.