business Why do millionaires move out of countries? 6,500 Indians to migrate: Report Henley & Partners published a report on HNIs moving out of their countries. This year India will lose 6,500 millionaires to transnational migration. China tops the list with over 10,000 HNIs moving out. What defines a High Net worth Individual? Why do millionaires move out of the country? How can we compare the numbers with countries moving out in 2022? Watch this video to know more.