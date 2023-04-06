Sridhar Vembu On Taking Zoho's Tenkasi Model Across India, No Layoff Policy, Setting Up In UP

SaaS major Zoho Corporation, which established a technology hub in the rural town of Tenkasi in 2011, creating products for the international market, intends to launch additional tech hubs in the rural areas of Tirunelveli and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, as well as in Uttar Pradesh. In this interview with Moneycontrol's Bhavya Dilipkumar from Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu spoke about
- Creating rural tech hubs in India using a hub and spoke model
- Impact of local tech hubs on local ecosystem
- Sridhar Vembu's other passion projects like EVs
- SaaS market and no layoff policy
- AI regulation
- Impact of US macro crisis on SaaS