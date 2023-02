companies Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive: India's Semiconductor Design, Lending App Ban, Digital India Act Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar in conversation on why the focus going forward in semiconductor design must be on where the intellectual property is owned in India or co-owned in India, what happened when the lending apps were banned, the age of consent in the Personal Data Protection Bill and more. Tune in!