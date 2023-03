business How Tanishq's brilliant strategy made it a leader in jewellery business Started in 1994, Tanishq struggled in the initial years. In fact, in 2000-01, Titan, the parent company, faced a loss of Rs 150 crore on account of Tanishq's poor performance. Then Titan MD Xerxes Desai implemented new strategies and then there was no looking back. But what were those strategies? Watch!