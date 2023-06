companies Growth Of Indian Luxury Market: Why Are Global Brands Bullish On Indian Ambassadors? Wonder what’s common between Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Bvlgari? All these brands are now headlined by Indian celebrities. Why is it that global luxury brands seem to be gravitating towards Indian celebrities – and are picking Bollywood actors to represent their latest fashion offerings? Catch the inside story on the growth of India's luxury brand market.