FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces mega public sector bank merger; 10 banks amalgamated into 4 entities

At a time when global vegetarian dishes were unknown and cook books and shows were a rarity, Tarla Dalal, India's most celebrated home-chef simplified cooking in the 70's

Rajni Bector’s ‘Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd’ is a home-grown biscuit-and-bakery business that started from her kitchen in Ludhiana in 1978 and is today registered on the Stock Exchange.

‘Swati Snacks’ a small, eatery offering chaats and snacks, started In 1963, by Minakshi Jhaveri is managed by her daughter Asha Jhaveri after her death in 1979, with outlets today in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Jayaram Banan from Udupi has come a long way from washing dishes at a daily wage of Rs 18, to owning the Rs. 70-crore 'dosa empire' with Sagar Ratna and Swagath.