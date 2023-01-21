business Decoding RIL earnings: Jio, Retail Drive Q3 performance | Earnings Express Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by market capitalisation, has announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for Q3 FY23. The conglomerate delivered strong operating performance for the quarter ended December FY23, with contribution from all segments including Jio and retail business. Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao and Rachita Prasad decode company's quarterly performance. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.