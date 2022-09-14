Anil Agarwal on why Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat for semiconductor unit

The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture has selected Gujarat for setting up its display fabrication and semiconductor facility with an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore. Amid outrage from the Maharashtra opposition, Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, says that an independent agency selected Gujarat as conducive location for the semiconductor plant. He also spoke about how they will create a hub for manufacturing iPhones and other TV equipment in Maharashtra - and how the local availability of chip and glass would reduce costs of electronic equipment like laptops by a huge margin. Listen in!