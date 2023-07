business Amazon's 9th Prime Day sale to generate $12 billion gross? Behind the scenes Amazon has launched this summer's Prime Day sale, the 48-hour event that tries to tempt online shoppers with deep discounts. Wary of inflation and post-pandemic shopping fatigue, Amazon says it’s put an added focus on travel, entertainment and experiences, offering its first-ever “Prime Day” travel discounts in a partnership with travel site Priceline. Bank of America projects this year’s “Prime Day” will generate $12 billion in gross revenue for Amazon. But competition is fierce from other traditional and non-traditional retailers. Check out the video to know what Amazon and retail experts have to say about Amazon's Prime Day.