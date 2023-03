business Amazon To Lay Off Another 9,000 Employees | Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Salesforce Also Cut Jobs Amazon has announced second round of layoffs, which will result in around 9,000 job cuts. Employees across departments such as AWS, People, Experience, and Technology (PXT), Advertising, and Twitch will lose their job. Numerous tech giants including Facebook-parent Meta, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce Inc, and Google-parent Alphabet have slashed thousands of jobs in recent months. Watch!